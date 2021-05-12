Need a companion? St. Pete kennel that raises law enforcement dogs wants to give puppy to military veteran

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — May is Military Appreciation Month, and a St. Petersburg dog kennel, that raises law enforcement dogs is hoping to give a deserving veteran some great companionship!

Holzerland Protection Dogs is giving away one of their Belgian Malenois puppies to a veteran.

They say these dogs make great companions for those who have experience with them. Owner, Brianna Holzerland, says many veterans actually own Belgian Malenois dogs, enjoying their loyalty and agility.

The winning vet won’t have to worry about the trouble of having to train a puppy either!

“We’re going to put about a months worth of training into the dog. We’re going to work on obedience and potty training,” says Biranna Holzerland who is the owner of the kennel.

“PTSD is a real thing. We do have a lot of people who do have our dogs and have prior PTSD and they’ll call us later on and say the dogs made a world of difference,” she added.

Holzerland stresses those who apply for the puppy give away must have experience in owning a Belgian Malenois. You can apply or nominate someone by writing a story or sending a video entry.

For information, email HolzerlandProtectionDogs@gmail.com or visit the Holzerland Protection Dogs Facebook page.