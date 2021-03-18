Nearly naked man exposed himself to woman pushing child in stroller in St. Pete, stalked her, police say

(St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly followed a woman and a child for several blocks after exposing his genitals to them.

It all started in the 1800 block of 12th Street North Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man wearing only underwear and a red cap came up to the woman, who was pushing a child in a stroller, and exposed himself. The woman tried to get away, but he followed her for several blocks, police said.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on Facebook Thursday. They’re asking anyone with information about the man to call 727-893-7780.

