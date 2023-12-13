Related video above: Shelby Nealy back in court, attorneys asking for ex-wife’s mental health records (2019)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of killing his in-laws several years ago pleaded guilty to the murders in a Pinellas County courtroom on Wednesday.

Shelby Nealy, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing his ex-wife and burying her at their New Port Richey home in 2018. The first degree murder charge was reduced to manslaughter with a weapon.

For months after her murder, Nealy pretended she was still alive by posing as her and sending photos of their children to friends and family. When his wife’s family became suspicious, Nealy killed her mother, father and brother, as well as their three dogs.

The victims were identified as Jamie Ivancic, 21, Richard Ivancic, 71, Laura Ivancic, 59, and Nicholas Ivancic, 25.

Nealy was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Jamie Ivancic. In Pinellas County, he received five years in prison for each dog’s death, which will run concurrently with the 30-year sentence.

His sentence for the other murders will be decided during the penalty phase of the trail, which is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2024.