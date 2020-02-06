ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKRN/WFLA) — Metro Nashville Police confirm a man wanted in the Jan. 25 murder of his wife has been arrested in St. Petersburg by deputy US Marshals and the Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office.

Investigators have been searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens after his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay, was found dead in their apartment.

According to WKRN, Dickens and Clay got married in Las Vegas in 2018, but the victim’s family says they were in the process of getting a divorce or annulment.

Clay’s family and friends did not hear from her throughout the day on Jan.25 and she did not show up for work.

This story is developing and will be updated.

