Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in Florida

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ronald Dickens (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKRN/WFLA) — Metro Nashville Police confirm a man wanted in the Jan. 25 murder of his wife has been arrested in St. Petersburg by deputy US Marshals and the Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office.

Investigators have been searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens after his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay, was found dead in their apartment.

According to WKRN, Dickens and Clay got married in Las Vegas in 2018, but the victim’s family says they were in the process of getting a divorce or annulment.

Clay’s family and friends did not hear from her throughout the day on Jan.25 and she did not show up for work.

This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned to WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay"

the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss