Naked woman drove golf cart through armed standoff in Dunedin, deputy says

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pinellas County had plenty on their hands Sunday morning while they tried to diffuse a standoff with an armed teenager on a rooftop.

According to an affidavit, a naked woman who had nothing to do with the situation made things even harder when she decided to drive a golf cart into the crime scene.

Deputies had set up a perimeter outside a home in the 1100 block of Michigan Boulevard after 18-year-old Myles Abbott fled deputies, climbed onto the roof of a home, and pointed a gun at them — starting a standoff that would last around six hours.

They said Jessica Elisabeth Smith, 28, of Boston, Massachusetts, drove past them in a golf cart and ignored their commands to leave the scene. She continued to drive toward the house where Abbott was hold up at.

“(Smith’s) actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at,” the affidavit states.

However, deputies managed to get her out of the golf cart and handcuffed her.

“The defendant had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,” the affidavit said.

Smith now faces a charge for resisting an officer without violence.