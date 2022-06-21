TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she allegedly set some shrubs on fire while naked.

Tarpon Springs police said an officer was dispatched to US-19 for a call about a naked woman on the side of the road.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Melanie Ann Keorgh of Largo, was found in the bushes on an intersection median, according to the affidavit.

Police said the responding officer smelled a burning odor while speaking with Keogh, and noticed smoke coming from some bushes 15 feet away.

“While attempting to stop the burning, the defendant state she started the ‘bon fire’ for a celebration,” the affidavit said.

In total, the fire ended up causing $50 in damage to the two shrubs, police said. The woman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of criminal mischief.