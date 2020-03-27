Naked couple found wrestling in car outside Clearwater Mall, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man who they say got into a fight with his girlfriend after they had sex in the Clearwater Mall parking lot.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses called police around 9 p.m. on March 22 after spotting Robert Janisch, 21, and his girlfriend having a fight while naked in the mall parking lot and were wrestling in their car.

When police arrived, the woman stated she suffered injuries to her neck.

According to police, the woman told officers that after she and her boyfriend had sex in a car outside the mall, she needed to urinate so she stepped out of the car, did so, and used a napkin to wipe but then accidentally tossed the napkin onto Janisch.

The affidavit states the couple began arguing following the napkin toss, at one point leading Janisch to choke his girlfriend for several seconds as she began screaming for help.

Police say Janisch later admitted the two of them had been drinking but did not say how the fight turned physical and claimed the injuries might have happened while the two were at the beach earlier in the day.

Janisch was arrested and charged with domestic battery.