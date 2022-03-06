Naked Clearwater man arrested for defecating on neighbor’s porch, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday afternoon after he defecated on his neighbor’s porch, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said Kenneth Clark Carlyle, 64, walked up to his next door neighbor’s porch completely naked at around 4:40 p.m. and defecated on an outdoor table.

Carlyle was in view of two security cameras during the incident, the affidavit added.

Deputies said they found Carlyle in his RV and spoke to him through his door while he was still naked and uncooperative.

Carlyle faces a charge of criminal mischief.