Naked burglar breaks into St. Pete home, hits resident, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after he broke into a St. Petersburg home while completely nude, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said E’Nier Jackson, 21, broke into a second-story apartment at the intersection of 30th Street South and Central Avenue by pushing through the window closest to the front door.

The people living in the home tried to get Jackson to leave, but a fight broke out with Jackson hitting one of the residents, according to an affidavit.

Police said Jackson tried to run away but was found by officers two blocks away.