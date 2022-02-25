Naked burglar breaks into St. Pete home, hits resident, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

E’Nier Jackson, accused of breaking into a home while naked (Credit: Pinellas County Jail)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after he broke into a St. Petersburg home while completely nude, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said E’Nier Jackson, 21, broke into a second-story apartment at the intersection of 30th Street South and Central Avenue by pushing through the window closest to the front door.

The people living in the home tried to get Jackson to leave, but a fight broke out with Jackson hitting one of the residents, according to an affidavit.

Police said Jackson tried to run away but was found by officers two blocks away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss