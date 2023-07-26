ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of robbing a bank in St. Petersburg twice in two months is believed to have returned a third time, according to police.

Officials say they believe the man pictured in the security camera image below robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 153 2nd Avenue South, in January and again in February. The robber in that case made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A man who appeared to be the same individual was last seen at the bank in July. Police said he was riding a blue bicycle toward Williams Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-TIPS or go to Tips.FBI.gov.