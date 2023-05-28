DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A drone pilot recently captured footage of “loads of sharks” swimming in the Dunedin Causeway just ahead of Memorial Day.

Drone pilot John Yanchoris said he filmed the sharks early Sunday morning, around 7:14 a.m. Based on the video, it looked like more than 10 sharks were in the water.

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos called 2nd Eye In The Sky Drones.

In the description of his YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.