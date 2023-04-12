PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two murder suspects who have been charged in the beating death of a Clearwater Beach man, are now facing a new charge of attempted murder.

Police said Jermaine Bennett and his accomplice, Savonne Morrison, went on a violent crime spree in October. The pair filmed themselves damaging cars in St. Pete.

Bennett and Morrison appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to face a new charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

St. Pete police said the two attacked a 79-year-old man with a tire iron while he was walking along 22nd Avenue North. Records show the victim was struck in the arm, chin, and ribs. He survived the attack.

An hour later, Bennett and Morrison drove to Clearwater where police say they beat Jeffrey Chapman, 49, to death with the same tire iron. It happened as Chapman was riding his bike home on Mandalay Avenue.

Chapman’s friends gathered for a celebration of life a month after his death.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Chapman’s death. Police say he admitted to hitting Chapman more than ten times with the tire iron and showed no remorse for killing him. Morrison was also charged.

Jail records show Bennett and Morrison are now awaiting trial.