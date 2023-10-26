SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beautification project is underway in South Pasadena in Pinellas County. It’s a city-wide mural project featuring several paintings across town.

Three murals are included in the first round of the project.

One is at the Florida Orange Groves Winery.

“They used to do citrus packing here and oranges, so I wanted to highlight some of that history for this business,” Mural Artist Ashley Cassens said.

Ashley Cassens said she’s new to painting big but not to painting.

The mural artist is one of three chosen by Creative Pinellas for the South Pasadena Mural Beautification Project.

“Ashley’s has a very vintage Florida feel, Leverocks is more design-oriented, and then we have a very nature-inspired scene at Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines, so they’re all very different,” Project Manager Cory Robinson said.

They all reflect the community around them and are located on Pasadena Avenue South.

Mayor Arthur Penny said he hopes they catch peoples’ eyes as they pass through the small town next to St. Pete.

“It’s running around $12,000 altogether, so it’s not a bad initiative,” Penny said. “The money’s there. We’re sponsoring the first ones that come out.”

The city’s second round of murals will feature three or four more mural artists– all with strong ties to the community.

“Painting is my absolute passion and it’s the thing I’ve always wanted to do since I was five,” Cassens said. “So to be able to really live out that purpose with a paintbrush is my dream and it’s exciting every single day.”

Applications to paint your mark on the city next go out at the end of November.

Project leaders said Cassens and the other mural artists are working so fast that they are expected to be done well before the scheduled November 13th date.

Creative Pinellas is also taking grant applications for more art-driven community projects. Click here for more information on the application process if you would like to apply.

Up to 10 grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to individual artists or collaborative artist teams. The deadline to apply for those is Dec. 15.

An additional $5,000 may go to two awarded grant recipients who present “exceptional, transformative art projects that go above and beyond.”