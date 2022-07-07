TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and three others suffered life-threatening injuries after a truck hit a tree in St. Petersburg overnight.

The crash happened in the area of 54th Street South and Central Avenue.

Authorities told News Channel 8 four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One later died.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates