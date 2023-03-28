CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged after fire broke out in Clearwater early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Jasmine Way just after 1 a.m.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said two houses, four vehicles and a carport were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross will respond to the site of the fire to assist the affected families.

A neighbor said she spotted the fire and got her granddaughter out of the house just in time.

“I saw the explosions back there,” she said. “I don’t know if it was the cars I just know the back of my house got hit. I just don’t know how bad.”

There is no official word yet on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.