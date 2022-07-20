TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies will take part in an active shooter training exercise in Clearwater on Wednesday to better prepare themselves for the event of an emergency.

The drill will take place at 9 a.m. at High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Avenue North in Clearwater.

The training will involved multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, Sunstar, Pinellas County 9-1-1, Emergency Management, EMS, and the Pinellas County School Board.

“This exercise is being conducted in order to evaluate and improve our overall preparedness for an emergency event. Although this incident is not real, the response during the exercise will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The agencies have blocked off 150th Avenue North between 58th Street and 62nd Street. The roadway will be closed until further notice. Traffic will be limited to residents only.