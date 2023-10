PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A multi-vehicle crash is blocking two right lanes on southbound I-275 in St. Petersburg.

The blockage appears to be before 5th Avenue North.

The Florida Department of Transportation is referring to the severity as “major.”

No additional information was provided.

