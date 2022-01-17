Multi-million dollar St. Petersburg home destroyed by fire

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St Petersburg Fire and Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Flames engulfed a home that was undergoing renovations on Coffee Pot Boulevard in St. Petersburg Monday evening.

It took several hours for crews from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to get the fire under control, which started around 6:30 p.m.

According to St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue, the house is under renovations and vacant at the time of the fire. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the neighboring homes.

According to neighbors, the house was undergoing a massive $3 million renovation.

Aerial units were still putting out hot spots just before 8:30 p.m. Investigators were interviewing the homeowner and witnesses to find out if any work had been done on the house Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss