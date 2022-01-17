Multi-million dollar St. Petersburg home destroyed by fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Flames engulfed a home that was undergoing renovations on Coffee Pot Boulevard in St. Petersburg Monday evening.

It took several hours for crews from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue to get the fire under control, which started around 6:30 p.m.

According to St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue, the house is under renovations and vacant at the time of the fire. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the neighboring homes.

According to neighbors, the house was undergoing a massive $3 million renovation.

Aerial units were still putting out hot spots just before 8:30 p.m. Investigators were interviewing the homeowner and witnesses to find out if any work had been done on the house Monday.