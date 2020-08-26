LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Multi-car crash closes westbound lanes on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of a multiple-car crash with serious injuries on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on the west end of the causeway. Westbound lanes are closed and only one eastbound lane is open in the area of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard.

Police are asking drivers coming from or heading to Tampa to find alternatives routes.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss