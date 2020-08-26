Multi-car crash closes westbound lanes on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of a multiple-car crash with serious injuries on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on the west end of the causeway. Westbound lanes are closed and only one eastbound lane is open in the area of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard.

#Clearwater #traffic news: Avoid the west end of the Courtney Campbell Causeway as we are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries. All westbound is closed. Only one eastbound lane is open. pic.twitter.com/u71QELlVYW — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) August 26, 2020

Police are asking drivers coming from or heading to Tampa to find alternatives routes.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: