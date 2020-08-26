CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of a multiple-car crash with serious injuries on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on the west end of the causeway. Westbound lanes are closed and only one eastbound lane is open in the area of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard.
Police are asking drivers coming from or heading to Tampa to find alternatives routes.
Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations
- Local non-profits struggling during pandemic
- Beachgoer finds 78 lbs. of cocaine washed up on Florida beach
- Multi-car crash closes westbound lanes on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater
- Check your flood risk with online interactive tool