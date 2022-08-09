TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Mulberry man was arrested Sunday night after Treasure Island police said he tried to use a fake $100 bill to buy gas at a Shell station.

Police said when they tested the bill used by 39-year-old Cedric Taylor with a counterfeit pen, it revealed the bill was fake. He also admitted to knowing it was fake.

Police said Taylor also had an ID and social security card that did not belong to him.

Taylor was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person and uttering forged bills, checks drafts or notes.