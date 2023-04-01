ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The father accused of murdering his 2-year-old son and his mother has been booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

Thomas Mosley, 21, was charged with the murder of Pashun Jeffrey, 20, and her 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley after Taylen’s body was found in the mouth of an alligator Friday, according to police.

Authorities spent days searching for the toddler after his mother was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her apartment on 4th Street North. According to Jeffrey’s family, she had just started living on her own while taking care of her son.

“This was her first month to have lived here and very happy to have a better place than what she had before,” said Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Jeffry’s great-aunt. “And for a 20-year-old, she was doing well. She wanted more out of life.”

Thomas Mosley (Credit: Pinellas County Jail)

During their search, St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway said Thomas Mosley was a person of interest in the search. He also mentioned that the night before Jeffrey’s body was found, Thomas Mosley admitted himself to St. Anthony’s Hospital for severe cuts that he sustained on his arms.

Later Friday night, Holloway confirmed that Taylen’s body was found in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore.

“It is my condolences going out to the family and to his loved ones,” he said.

Thomas Mosley now faces two first-degree murder charges and remains in the Pinellas County Jail, as of this report.

According to a GoFundMe started by Taylen’s maternal family, funeral arrangements are being made for the child and his mother.