Murder suspect once sentenced to life in prison

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – James Hanson is being held in a Hillsborough County Jail on charges of bank robbery, carjacking and the murder of Mathew Korattiyil.

It is not the first time Hanson has faced serious charges.

In 2002 Hanson entered an Am-South Bank on Armenia Avenue, put a gun into a tellers face and demanded cash.

Hanson later confessed to that crime and was eventually convicted and then sentenced to life in prison as a violent habitual offender.

The sentence didn’t stand.

Hanson used his time in prison to file multiple appeals, claming that prosecutors withheld key information from his original defense attorney.

Hanson claimed a witness told police they had seen Hanson firing a B.B. Gun the day before the bank robbery. Based on this, Hanson claimed he did not use a real weapon during the bank robbery, only a toy.

Hanson claimed that since prosecutors kept that information away from his attorney it eventually led to his life sentence. Hanson’s court case became further complicated in 2016.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney says that in 2016, Hanson became a material witness in a murder case involving Robert Alton Henderson III, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Hanson’s testimony led to a conviction. According to a statement on the Hillsborough County Attorney’s web site, “The State Attorney’s Office agreed to a sentence of twenty years imprisonment plus ten years of probation for Hanson. In short, in May 2016, the State Attorney’s Office concluded that reducing Hanson’s sentence was appropriate to convict a murderer and keep Hanson in prison for three additional years plus probation without risking a new trial for Hanson. The hard reality of our criminal justice system is that sometimes prosecutors have to use the testimony of criminals to convict other criminals,”

Hanson was released from prison in July and was to be on ten years of probation for the 2002 bank robbery.