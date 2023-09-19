TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe erosion from Hurricane Idalia has forced Treasure Island to close access to Sunset Beach for at least a month.

“We had this dune system, it was a 40-year established system that was wiped out by the storm surge,” commissioner Beth Wetzel, who represents District 4, told WFLA.

On Sept. 20, the city will close a stretch of the beach south of Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, to complete emergency dune restoration work.

“All Sunset Beach parking lots will be closed, and beach access will not be permitted for the duration of the construction which is anticipated to take at least one month to complete,” a city representative said in a news release.

The city is also asking property owners to sign temporary construction easements to let them use their land. Notary signing agents are available in the building department at City Hall, 120 108th Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those with questions can call the building department at 727-547-4575 x 230.