MTV show with wild reputation comes to quiet St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A quiet neighborhood in St. Pete Beach never experienced anything quite like a full blown MTV production until the cast and crew from Floribama Shore showed up on their street.

“Being on the other side of the water there, we expected to hear a lot of noise and so forth but honestly there was very, very little noise,” said Bill Perpich.

Perpich lives nearby and walks his dog down the street where the cast of the show called home for several weeks.

“They would actually come out and pet the dog, the dog actually ran into their house one day because I don’t keep her on a leash too much,” said Perpich.

A producer from the show told his wife if they had any problems to call. Thankfully they never had to use the number.

They are, however, concerned about how the show will portray their community when it airs.

“It could be a negative image, given the name of the program and what you expect when you’ve grown up with MTV and seen how it’s evolved. But the proof in the pudding, I guess, will be watch the program,” said Perpich.

The mayor of St. Pete Beach says his community was given little warning that filming in the area would begin, but he never received any complaints about the cast or crew while they were in town.

“I usually hear the complaints and I didn’t get any,” said Mayor Al Johnson.

Much of the taping for the show happened on the beach or in bars in downtown St. Petersburg. One cast member was arrested by St. Petersburg police for flashing her breasts.

Johnson says he hopes that’s not the image of the area that people get when they see the show.

“We’re a family beach destination and we’ve got a lot of resorts and internationally-know resorts, but we’re basically a beach community and we don’t want it to turn up like it’s party city and spring break headquarters,” said Johnson.