Motorcyclist uses two knives to attack man on Treasure Island, police say

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Treasure Island police have arrested a St. Petersburg man they say attacked a man with two knives.

Police say, Richard Pocevich, 46, assaulted another driver just after 2 a.m. on Jan.26 on an access road off 107th Avenue.

Police said Pocevich and the driver got into an argument. Police did not say what the argument was about but said they believed the two did not know each other prior to the incident.

According to the police report, Pocevich, who was on a motorcycle, got off his bike and “pulled a knife from his right pocket and flicked open the knife,” and then “pulled another knife from his left pocket with his left hand and flicked open the knife.”

Police say Pocevich lunged at the other man with both knives and cut him and then left on his motorcycle.

Pocevich was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm. Pocevich told officers he did not advance on the other man. Instead, he said, the other man “walked into the knife pressing it hard into his own neck causing it to bleed.”

Pocevich was released from the Pinellas County jail on Thursday