Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete Beach after crashing into pick-up truck

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist has died after getting into a wreck in St. Pete Beach, according to a Sunday release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Babb, 45, was riding his motorcycle south on Gulf Boulevard when he collided with a pick-up truck that was making a turn into a parking lot.

Witnesses said Babb was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the truck, according to deputies.

Babb was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver, 57-year-old Kenan Rader, was not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team. Deputies say the motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss