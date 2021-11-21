Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete Beach after crashing into pick-up truck

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist has died after getting into a wreck in St. Pete Beach, according to a Sunday release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Babb, 45, was riding his motorcycle south on Gulf Boulevard when he collided with a pick-up truck that was making a turn into a parking lot.

Witnesses said Babb was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the truck, according to deputies.



Babb was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver, 57-year-old Kenan Rader, was not injured.



The crash is currently under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team. Deputies say the motorcyclist’s speed was a factor in the crash.

