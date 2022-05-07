ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist in St. Petersburg died Friday night after being hit by an SUV, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that a 39-year-old man was heading east on 38th Avenue North when he collided with a Chevrolet Traverse that was turning left into 34th Street North.

The man was taken to Bayfront St. Petersburg, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and was allowed to leave after speaking to investigators, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.