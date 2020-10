CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescueare investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday night.

According to police the crash happened on Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene after the motorcycle caught fire.

Officials say the intersection is shut down as the investigation is underway and drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours.