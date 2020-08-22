Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is now in the hospital following a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, a 911 call for the crash came in just before 7 p.m. The crash involved a car and motorcyclist and happened at the intersection of Lake Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

