Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is now in the hospital following a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, a 911 call for the crash came in just before 7 p.m. The crash involved a car and motorcyclist and happened at the intersection of Lake Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss