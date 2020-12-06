Motorcyclist hits, kills 7-year-old crossing street in Port Richey, flees scene

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a motorcyclist who fled the scene Sunday evening in Port Richey.

Neighbors said the child was crossing Regency Park Boulevard looking at Christmas lights with his mom when struck by the motorcycle. The motorcyclist fled the scene after the crash and continued north.

The child died later on at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a white man on an orange and black motorcycle, possibly a 2018-2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

LATEST STORIES: