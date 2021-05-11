Motorcyclist dies in St. Petersburg crash Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to the police, a motorcycle struck the back of a cargo van on 34th Street North at 11th Avenue North. The motorcyclist died of his injuries at the hospital.

34th Street North is closed to traffic in all directions between 9th Avenue and 13th Avenue N for several hours for the investigation.

Troopers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.