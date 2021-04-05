Motorcyclist dies in St. Petersburg crash Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to the police, a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on 34th Street South and turned west onto 18th Avenue South in front of a southbound motorcycle, according to a news release. The motorcycle struck the Camry, then struck another car and caught fire.

The motorcyclist, Gregg Anthony Johnson Jr., 29, of St. Petersburg, was ejected and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers did not say whether the driver was cited.