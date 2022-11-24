PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 45-year-old Kevin Meade was headed west near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in the City of Indian Shores at a high rate of speed when failed to maintain control of his 2004 Harley Davidson and collided with a guard rail.

Meade was ejected as his motorcycle continued west in an upright position until it came to rest against the City of Indian Shores welcome sign.

Authorities said Meade was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.