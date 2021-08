The intersection of 5th Avenue S. and 34th Street S. is now closed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has died after getting into a crash with a vehicle in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 34th Street South.

All lanes at the intersection are closed, and will be for several hours, as police investigate.

No other details have been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.