ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a utility pole in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the rider was heading east on 46th Avenue, east of US-19, at 2:50 a.m. when he lost control and collided with a utility pole.

The 57-year-old St. Petersburg man was thrown from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the site of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.