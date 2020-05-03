Motorcyclist dies after hit and run, police investigating in St. Pete

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist on 34th Street N. and 16th Avenue N. and left the scene.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries and his passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes of 34th Street are closed between 13th and 18th Avenue N. as police investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

