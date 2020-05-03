Motorcyclist dies after hit and run, police investigating in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist.
According to police, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle hit a motorcyclist on 34th Street N. and 16th Avenue N. and left the scene.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries and his passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound lanes of 34th Street are closed between 13th and 18th Avenue N. as police investigate.
No other information has been released at this time.
