Motorcyclist dies after crashes with 2 vehicles in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle hit two vehicles on St. Petersburg’s Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said the man was heading westbound when he crashed into a vehicle that was coming off the Interstate. After the crash, the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Interstate-275 southbound off-ramp exit to Roosevelt Boulevard remains closed until further notice.

