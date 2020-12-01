ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle hit two vehicles on St. Petersburg’s Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police said the man was heading westbound when he crashed into a vehicle that was coming off the Interstate. After the crash, the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.
The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The Interstate-275 southbound off-ramp exit to Roosevelt Boulevard remains closed until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers through December
- Cold weather shelters to open as temperatures drop in Tampa Bay
- Sarasota officer moved to tears by stranger’s note
- First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s goes on sale
- Motorcyclist dies after crashes with 2 vehicles in St. Pete