TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old motorcyclist died after his vehicle hit a guardrail in Indian Shores on Monday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the eastbound entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge.

The motorcyclist, Ferdinando Abbondante went onto the ramp and passed a vehicle to his left. He tried to merge back into the other lane and hit a guardrail, according to deputies.

Abbondante was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Investigators suspect speed was a factor in the crash, but it’s unclear if alcohol was also a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.