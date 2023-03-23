CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Clearwater on Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. along Gulf to Bay Boulevard, near the Gulf to Bay Plaza shopping center.

Clearwater police said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was heading east on Gulf to Bay when he was struck by a westbound car that turned into his path. He was air-lifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he later died.

Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were closed for a short period of time, while the eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours. The road has since reopened.

Clearwater police are still investigating the crash.