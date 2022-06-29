TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist has died after they crashed into a semi-truck in Largo on Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Tall Pines and Ulmerton Road at about 7:20 p.m.

According to the Largo Police Department, the motorcycle rear-ended the semi as it was making a right turn onto Tall Pines from Ulmerton.

The unidentified motorcyclist and their motorcycle got trapped underneath the semi-truck, and they died at the scene.

Police said the semi-truck driver was not hurt, nor did he exhibit any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.