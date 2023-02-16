ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two additional men have been charged with the death of a 13-year-old boy at an illegal street race in St. Petersburg on Jan. 28.

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Carlos Fernando Fernandez, 21, and Allan Jason Boreland Jr., 39, turned themselves in to the Pinellas County Jail.

Police said Fernandez was driving the motorcycle that struck 13-year-old Ethan Julio Martin. Boreland was identified as the motorcycle’s owner.

At 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 28, Ethan was walking with his father towards a crowd gathered near 28th Street and 110th Avenue when he stepped into the street and was hit by a motorcycle going over 100 mph, according to St. Pete police. Ethan was killed and a bystander was seriously injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized and in critical condition for days after the crash. It is not known if they face charges in the teenager’s death.

Ethan’s father, Johnny Martin, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with child neglect resulting in death for bringing the teenager to the street race. He was also cited for participating in a street race as a spectator, which is considered a moving violation.

Fernandez was charged with culpable negligence (manslaughter), vehicular homicide, reckless driving, street racing, and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

Boreland was charged with culpable negligence (manslaughter) and street racing as a spectator.