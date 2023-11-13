PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcycle crash has shut down lanes of Highway 19 in Pinellas Park, according to police.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash, which happened in the 8200 block of Highway 19, police said.

All northbound lanes in the area are expected to be closed for an “extended period of time,” police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.