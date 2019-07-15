Mom killed by hit-and-run driver in stolen car, St. Pete police say

Police say she was trying to get help after her own car broke down

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother who was trying to get help after her car broke down was hit and killed in St. Petersburg last night, according to police.

Phelexis Jakara Robinson, 26, broke down at the intersection of 34th Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Police say she was standing next to her Lincoln when she was hit and killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver.

Police say the Infiniti sedan that hit her continued onto 37th Avenue. One or two people then jumped out of the car and abandoned it, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers say the Infiniti had been stolen out of Hillsborough County.

Robinson leaves behind one daughter, her family tells News Channel 8.