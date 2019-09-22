Mother speaks out following video of alleged animal abuse

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Video of alleged animal abuse has a lot of people angry. Now a Tarpon Springs city commissioner speaks out after her daughter is arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Michelle Sieber was taken to the Pinellas County Jail after her arrest.

Meanwhile, her mother Rea Sieber reached out to us, very upset with the online attacks on her and her business.

The man shooting the video tries to intervene with whom police describe as Michelle Sieber.

Later that day Tarpon Springs Police arrest Sieber charging her with felony animal cruelty.

Since her arrest people upset with the content on the video have lashed out at Michelle and her mother, Tarpon Springs city commissioner Rea Sieber. Rea responded to 8 On Your Side today saying there are “a lot of lies being posted and quite a few false facts.”

“Michelle is just moving here from out of state and does NOT live behind my store,” she said.

Her store is Wine On the Docks in the touristy area known as the Sponge Docks. She goes on to say she heard about “the incident” and called her daughter telling her to call Tarpon Springs Police.

She was there as Michelle was arrested and Rea took home her 4-year-old granddaughter.

“I in no way used my position to get my daughter off. I’m not making excuses for her, but she’s been thru a lot of trauma in the last few years,” she said.

Her mother makes one final plea on behalf of her daughter saying Michelle “needs help, but is not a bad person.”