Mom pleads with Pinellas judge for justice following daughter’s death

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ruthie Maynard-Jones appeared before a Pinellas County judge this morning, pleading for justice following the death of her daughter who was stabbed and killed in 2019.

“I was there. Helpless. My only child in the world gone,” Maynard-Jones told the judge. “I don’t know why I’m standing here. She’s gone. Her innocent life was taken. I would do anything to trade places with her right now. “

On Dec. 6, 2019. St. Petersburg police say Ruthie’s ex-husband, Stanley Jones, ambushed her and her adult daughter, Marqueita, stabbing them both repeatedly. Marqueita died from her injuries. Ruthie survived, but thinks about that horrifying day, on a regular basis.

“I relive it every single solitary day,” said Maynard-Jones. “Every time I take a shower, the stab wounds I am reminded. I can’t even rub my chest because of my nerves. It messed my whole arm up. “

In September of 2020, we sat down with Ruthie and Marqueita’s father, Marvin Maynard to speak about their loss. Sadly, Marvin passed away on Jan. 10. His dying wish was to be near his daughter.

“He said all he wanted was to be buried next to his baby,” said Maynard-Jones. “He wanted to be near her. He’s sorry he wasn’t there. “

Stanley Jones is facing numerous charges including aggravated stalking, attempted murder, and first-degree murder. The state is seeking the death penalty. The trial is scheduled to begin in October.