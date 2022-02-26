Mother passes out in car for hours with children in back seat, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested in the early morning hours Friday after deputies said she passed out in her car with multiple children inside.

Deputies responded after a caller reported the woman, Audra Nelson, 39, had been passed out in her car for two hours on the 8800 block of Park Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found three children — ages six, four, and three 0151 in the back seat of Nelson’s car.

According to an official document, Nelson has slurred speech, poor balance, bloodshot eyes, and dilated pupils. The deputy said Nelson also had body and eyelid tremors.

Roughly half a gram of methamphetamine was located in Nelson’s purse along with two Xanax pills in her purse. Deputies said Nelson does not have a prescription for the pills.

Nelson was arrested and charged with neglect of a child. Bond was set at $5,000.