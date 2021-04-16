Mother of Pinellas Co. hit and run victim can’t understand why driver didn’t stop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been nearly three weeks since Debbie Kwilecki’s son was hit while riding his bicycle, there has not been an arrest and the driver has not turned him or herself in and she can’t understand it.

“How could you do that? How could you do that to somebody? If he road out in front of you, say he rode out in front of you. Pullover,” said Kwilecki. “It’s not an animal that the buzzards are going to gnaw on.”

Dustin Kwilecki recently celebrated his birthday while recovering in the hospital. He survived the accident but suffered numerous serious injuries, his mother is mainly concerned with the injuries that aren’t physical, mainly injuries to his brain.

She says he doesn’t know why he’s in the hospital and doesn’t ask what happened. He currently has difficulty with objects and shapes.

“Everything has a different word. You know,” asked Kwilecki. “He can’t tell me it’s an orange, he can’t tell me it’s a banana, an apple.”

The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 66th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Investigators say Kwilecki was riding his bicycle southbound on 66th Street North in Pinellas Park when the driver of a red Chrysler hit him near the intersection of 62nd Avenue. The driver never stopped.

Police say they have located the car, but are still working to determine who was driving it at the time of the crash/

Meanwhile, Kwilecki has spent nearly three weeks in the hospital recovering. Family members and loved ones have set up a Facebook fundraising account to help with medical and other expenses.

Debbie Kwilecki says she’s seen one too many hit and run cases, and now her son is one of the latest victims.

“Just ill, just ill also feeling that someone did this,” said Kwilecki. “Here he is down there and it’s not just my son there are other people that are just hit and left by the side of the road.”