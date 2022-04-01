ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tremise Johnson is feeling an emptiness that he’s never experienced before.

On March 20, her daughter, 25-year old Tytaquisha Pearson was shot and killed in cold blood. Pearson was the mother of a two-year-old boy.

“Like, I don’t understand, whatever it was that made you upset with my daughter, can be replaced,” said Johnson. “My daughter can’t be replaced. I can’t bring her back. “

The shooting happened at a home on 23rd Street South in St. Petersburg. Court documents reveal that 25-year old Jerrell Hall shot Tytaquisha thirteen times after he learned that she flushed his drugs down the toilet.

Johnson learned how violently her daughter died when she went to the hospital.

Tremise Johnson is experiencing an emptiness she’s never felt before.

“And the nurse came out and told me, she was like, I’m so sorry, she was like we tried everything we could to save her,” said Johnson. “She was like she passed at 4:10 and I counted 12 bullets.”

Now, the mother of ten who is living on a fixed income has to figure out how she’s going to pay for her daughter’s final expenses. She missed rent already this month in order to pay the funeral home.

Friends set up a fundraising account for anyone who wants to help.

Johnson had planned the funeral for this weekend, but doesn’t have the money.

“I had it set for this weekend to have it but then had to push it back to next weekend,” said Johnson. “Because I’m still trying to get up the funds that I need to make sure that I can have a proper burial for her.”