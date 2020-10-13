Mother gets 50-year sentence in death of Jordan Belliveau

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has pleaded to second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son whose body was found in Largo after an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

Charisse Stinson took a plea deal and was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for the 2018 death of Jordan Belliveau. The murder charge against Stinson was downgraded from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. She also pleaded guilty to making a false report to law enforcement.

Police investigating the child’s death said Stinson had fabricated a story about accepting a ride from a stranger who had knocked her unconscious and kidnapped the boy.

After an Amber Alert and a 60-hour search, the boy was found in a wooded area near the Largo Sports Complex.

Stinson later admitted to hitting the boy, causing his head to hit a wall. An autopsy showed the child died from blunt force trauma.

Stinson has already served two years in prison.

“I want the court to know that I am not the same Charisse I was when I walked in,” Stinson told the judge on Tuesday. “I have done a lot of things to change, and I’ll continue to change. … For a while, I was so angry and bitter before I came to jail. And now I’m free, mentally.”

“I am not in bondage anymore, and that is the gift god has given me,” she added. “I want to thank my son for that.”

