ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is partnering with Domino’s to provide meals to families in need this Christmas Eve.

The department announced Friday it would help provide over 600 pizzas to families on Sunday at the Tangerine Plaza on 22nd Street South in St. Pete.

Positive Impact, a nonprofit organization looking to end child hunger, is also involved in the giveaway.

Pizzas will be available from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.